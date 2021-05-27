https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/chuck-woolery-im-not-sure-anyone-will-ever-be-held-accountable-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chuck Woolery believes that government bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci should be blamed for their part in the COVID-19 pandemic, but that Americans will soon forget what happened and no one will be held accountable.

The podcast cohost and former game show host discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in depth with host John Solomon on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

Among the topics Woolery commented on was the media’s belated decision to seriously consider the “lab-leak” theory of COVID origins after claiming for a year that the virus didn’t originate in a Wuhan lab.

“It’s just what they do,” Woolery said. “They just deny the fact that they ever said anything and move on to the next thing. And then it comes back to bite them, but it never really bites them, which is the problem.”

“A year ago — I just did a podcast this morning on ‘Blunt Force Truth’ with Mark — and a year ago, we were talking about gain-of-function,” he recalled. “Nobody was talking about it. We were connecting the dots from, I think, the University of North Carolina and Harvard and other places. So we were doing a little bit of research with information that was available to anybody. And so we talked about this, and then everybody called us conspiracy theorists and nuts and crazy.

“And so here we are, now that Fauci has said before Congress that, ‘Well … we didn’t do gain-of-function.’ Of course, we know he did. And we know they did. And we know they paid for it with American dollars for some unknown reason. And I guess it was to get around the restrictions of gain-of-function in this country that Obama imposed. And so that’s all I can deduct from what’s going on. And so they figured, ‘Well go ahead and fund China, and let them do it,’ which I find is totally insane. And on top of that, does China really need our money to do gain-of-function research?

“It’s like saying to Amazon, ‘We’re going to give you a $3,000 bonus for just showing up today.’ I mean, it’s crazy.”

Woolery believes that Dr. Anthony Fauci bears much responsibility for the outbreak of the pandemic — but will never be held accountable for his role in funding risky research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“I don’t think he’ll ever be held responsible for anything that he’s done,” he said. “What he’s been a part of — and this may sound hyperbolic, but I don’t mean it to be. What he’s been a part of — with, perhaps, no intention of being a part of — is literally killing millions of people around the world. I mean, when you think about that happening, and no one being held responsible for it, and no one having any curiosity at all within the Biden administration to get to the bottom of this, and to completely go along with the China denial. It’s perplexing and frustrating, it really is.”

“I’m not sure that anyone will ever be held accountable for it,” Woolery continued. “I really don’t. They may be slapped on the wrist, but I don’t think their jobs will be lost — or they’ll retire and just fade into the woodwork.

“Think about the millions of people who suffered and died with this around the world. And it also promotes a conspiracy, which a lot of people will talk about, and of course, it’s easily debunked because we don’t know it for sure, but it looks so obvious. When Wuhan was closed down, the Chinese knew that these people were in bad shape, and they knew they were dying, and wouldn’t let them travel to anywhere in China, not anywhere. They couldn’t go to Beijing, Shanghai — they were not allowed to get out of the city, but they could fly around the world. I mean, explain that.”

Americans have a short attention span and are likely to forget the pandemic in the near future, Woolery fears.

“Americans have a tendency lately, I think in the last 30-40 years, to just kind of forget,” he said. “Just move on because, as a people, we’re very forward-thinking. And there’s a good and a bad part of that. The bad part about it is we don’t really rely on history that much to teach us anything. The good thing about it is we move on, no matter what’s in our way.

“So I have a feeling that the American people will probably move on, this will go down in history as a forgotten pandemic by most people. And I don’t think that anyone will be blamed, in the press, or in the history books, or in the memories of people — I just think it’ll be a tragedy, as most things are looked at today as a tragedy.”

