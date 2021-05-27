https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/clarence-thomas-spotted-on-dc-street/

What a fantastic laugh.

Born in 1948, Thomas knew poverty of a kind we can barely imagine today. He didn’t know his father. In his Savannah neighborhood, toilets flushed into open ditches behind people’s homes.

His mother, a maid, couldn’t support him or his brother Myers, so one day the two of them were told to pack up their belongings and go live with their grandparents, Myers and Christine Anderson. Thomas recalls that everything either boy owned could fit in a single brown paper bag — “and neither bag was full.” His grandfather’s welcome consisted of the following words: “Boys, the damn vacation is over.”

Young Clarence and Myers would be expected to toil “from sun to sun” but Myers Anderson was relatively affluent thanks to his job (on which the kids joined him every day after school) delivering fuel oil by truck. Thomas adapted quickly to his grandfather’s ways and his directive, “You can give out, but you can’t give up” would later serve him well. So insistent was Myers Anderson that his grandchildren not shirk any duties that he told them if they died, he would watch their bodies for three days to make sure they weren’t faking.

