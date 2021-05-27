http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OAkF3MJPfsE/

Thursday on “CNN Newsroom,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (R-SC) said if the U.S. Senate failed to vote to create a so-called commission to investigate the January 6 incident, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should consider empowering House committees or creating a select committee to investigate the incident.

Partial transcript as follows:

CABRERA: So, you believe if this commission does not take place, the truth will not come out, and there will be more violence?

CLYBURN: I think that if this does not happen, Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House, should move forward, either empower certain committees to do it or create a select committee, as she did with the coronavirus, to get to the bottom of it.

CABRERA: But won’t Republicans then be able to say this was all what the Democrats did? Won’t that be an opportunity for them to just use it politically to their liking?

CLYBURN: Oh, yes, no question about that. That seems to be what they want. They want to politicize this. We’re trying to get beyond politics. I think all you’ve got to do is look at the work of Thompson and Katko, they did great work. And they are acting in a very non-partisan, meaningful way to try to be of assistance to the people of this country.

I think that Mitch McConnell and others are trying to force a political process into play. Everybody else seems to be trying to get above it.