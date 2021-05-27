https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-portland/
8th grade Portland, OR teacher has a message for her fellow teachers:
Teachers that DO NOT teach anti-racism are abusing children. Either start teaching anti-racism or the district will fire you.
(Notice how many of the other teachers on the call are nodding in agreement) pic.twitter.com/xlUrkeMCu6
— Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2021
A Portland teacher spoke out on a Zoom call to let teachers know that if they are not actively encouraging Critical Racism Racket for their kids they are being abusive and will be fired. Katherine Watkins identifies herself as an 8th grade humanities teacher at Cedar Park Middle School and notes that her pronouns are “she, her, we and us.”