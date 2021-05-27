https://justthenews.com/government/durham-reportedly-spent-just-15m-during-first-six-months-probe?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Attorney John Durham reportedly spent just $1.5 million the first six months he was conducting his probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory, a relatively small figure by Washington standards and likely further evidence for conservatives who believe the investigation was underpowered and lackluster.

The amount is allegedly less than 25% of what former FBI Director Robert Mueller spent during the special counsel investigation into unproven allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia, according to the Washington Times, which reported on the Durham budget on Friday.

Tom Fitton, the president of conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, told the publication that the figure “demonstrates what I think observers have already concluded: the investigation is low energy, and he’s disinterested in getting to the bottom of the worst government corruption scandal in government history.”

“Those expenditures are the resting state of an office” rather than an active investigation, Fitton claimed.

