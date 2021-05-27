http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/so-GYLICsGo/einstein-wrong-dark-matter-map-challenges-theory-of-general-relativity-evg

According to Dr Niall Jeffrey, of École Normale Supérieure in Paris, the results could be a “real problem” for physicists.

The theory of general relativity, or simply general relativity, describes gravity as a curving of time and space, rather than a force that attracts objects to one another.

Einstein proposed the revolutionary model in 1915, predicting astronomical phenomena like gravitational waves.

Based on Einstein’s models, the DES astronomers would expect to see more clumpy concentrations of dark matter – but this was not the case.

Dr Jeffrey told BBC News: “If this disparity is true then maybe Einstein was wrong.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

