Facebook says it will resume political donations through its political action committee but will no longer give to any lawmaker who voted against certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Facebook was one of the first corporations to pause all donations through its political action committee. The major social media platform on Thursday ended the pause, according to Politico.

Facebook paused the donations purportedly in part response to criticism for donating to Republican lawmakers accused of fanning the flames of the riot.

“As a result of our review, the FBPAC Board has decided to resume contributions, but not to any members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election following the events at the Capitol on January 6,” Facebook Public Policy Director Brian Rice said, according to BuzzFeed.

The decision means the social media company will not make political contributions to eight GOP senators including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and 139 House Republicans who objected to the certification of election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

