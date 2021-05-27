https://www.dailywire.com/news/gender-nullification-surgery-enables-non-binary-patients-to-achieve-smooth-genital-area

There’s no good way to introduce this, but for those of you who enjoy following the latest trends in gender medicine, the newest procedure being offered is called “nullification.”

According to Align Surgical Associates, a medical practice based in the San Francisco Bay Area, “nullification creates a relatively continuous and mostly unbroken transition from the abdomen down into the genital area, enabling gender non-conforming patients to enjoy a body that looks closer on the outside to the way they feel on the inside.”

The Align medical practice also offers other custom surgeries for unique gender identities, including a phallus preserving vaginoplasty, which entails creating a “functional” vagina out of scrotal skin while preserving the phallus. According to Align’s website, “this non-standard gender affirming surgery is an excellent way to align the way you feel on the inside with the way your body looks on the outside, confirming your gender identity and enabling you to live your ideal life.”

They also offer vagina-perserving phalloplasties, which involves the “construction of a new adult phallus, while still preserving the presence of the vaginal canal.” As photos on the website purport to demonstrate, these patients can achieve “both” forms of genitalia.

Who is a candidate for these procedures? According to the website, “the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) has standards of care in place that require patients over eighteen have two letters from mental health providers, stating their readiness for surgery. Clients must be taking hormones and be non-smokers.”

The website boasts that the phallus-preserving vaginoplasty has been “shown to have a positive, lasting benefit for transmen and nonbinary individuals.” It is unclear from the website how much longitudinal research has been completed in order to substantiate this sweeping and vague claim.

Far be it from me to prevent others from pursuing their “ideal life,” and frankly I am still gathering my thoughts about this. However, my immediate reaction is this is wildly predatory on the part of these doctors. It should be plainly evident to anyone, regardless of medical credential, that a person who wants to remove all genitals, or add supplementary genitals, is someone who requires far more care and counseling than just superficial plastic surgery. I don’t mean to be insensitive to the “enbys,” but this is insane and astonishingly exploitative.

This news comes on the heels of the shocking 60 Minutes special about young people who regretted undergoing permanent gender reassignment surgery. Something tells me we are due to see a lot more regret in the future.

