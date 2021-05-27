https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/glorious-huge-trump-won-banner-lowered-yankee-stadium-tonights-yankees-game/
Even New York State knows the election was stolen.
Tonight at Yankee Stadium a “Trump Won” banner was lowered during the baseball game.
The banner reads, “Trump Won – Save America.”
JUST IN 🚨 Someone waved a large “Trump Won Save America” flag at Yankee stadium pic.twitter.com/C87l9tabyF
— A proud Trump supporter (@ivote_Trump2024) May 28, 2021
Epic.
Fan’s drop a “TRUMP WON” BANNER @ YANKEE STADIUM! 🏟
🇺🇸 💪#TRUMPWON!! pic.twitter.com/bloJ3xAK5J
— Nicki H (@MrsNickiHoerner) May 28, 2021
You all know it’s true.
Clearer footage of the “Trump won save America” banner drop at Yankee stadium 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q2rmkpojbZ
— Mockingjay2021 (@Mockingjay20211) May 28, 2021
