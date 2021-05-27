https://thelibertydaily.com/idaho-lt-governor-bans-masks-while-governor-is-away/

While Republican Governor Brad Little, who many conservatives consider a RINO (Republican in name only), was attending the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, who is serving as acting governor in Little’s absence, issued an executive order banning masks in schools and public buildings.

McGeachin, who announced her candidacy for governor last week, shared her executive order on Twitter Thursday morning, citing “serious concerns” about the “short and long-term negative effects of wearing masks” and stated the order was being issued to “protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses”.

Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state. #idpol pic.twitter.com/Nmb6DX9v6X — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) May 27, 2021

In announcing her candidacy to replace the one-term governor Little, Janice McGeachin spoke out firmly against Little’s policies during the coronavirus hysteria:

Last year, the Governor declared that some of your businesses and your employees were not essential. This proved to be very divisive and destructive and created widespread unemployment. I am here to tell you that every life is essential and every job is essential. God has created each of us in His image and we each have a unique place in life. Over the last year, we have been tested. Many stood strong in the face of challenges. Unfortunately, some who were entrusted with positions of leadership caved to fear and compromised principles. We cannot forget these violations of our individual rights, our state sovereignty, and our traditional conservative values. I refuse to stand by and allow these abuses to go unchallenged. That would be a disservice to our state and a violation of my sworn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Idaho. I can’t do that! I won’t do that!

McGeachin, who describes herself as a “proud Idahoan” and a “devout Christian” would be the first woman in Idaho’s history to be elected governor.

Little is expected to return on Thursday evening. It will be interesting to see if he reverses the order. Either way, it seems like both a win politically for McGeachin and a victory for freedom in the conservative State of Idaho.

