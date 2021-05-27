https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/555879-intelligence-officials-have-unexamined-evidence-for-origins-of-coronavirus

Intelligence officials told the White House that they have a large amount of unexamined evidence related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior administration officials familiar with the subject told The New York Times that they hope to apply an “extraordinary amount” of computer power to figure out whether or not the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, or spread after humans made contact with an animal.

News of the additional evidence came before President Biden announced that he told intelligence officials to “redouble their efforts” into investigating the origins and produce a report by August, according to the Times.

Biden vowed on Thursday that he would make the findings of the investigation public.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for comment.

This is a developing report.

