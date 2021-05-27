https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5TLlFmGWkvieGkz6RCC25z

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: UFOs Go Mainstream Again, Suspense Builds Ahead of Major Pentagram Report

Image: “I’m not saying the sudden uptick in permissible criticism of Israel is because we’re about to have a fake alien invasion while the Antichrist assumes control of the New Global Governanace, but if that happens, you heard it here first…”

Obama Spills the Tea on UFOs with James Corden

UFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they’re still unidentified, and they aren’t American

Harry Reid: Yeah, we might have some UFO wreckage laying around someplace

QAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

Tucker Carlson: UFOs may pose a real threat to the United States, and the US military does not care

UFOs Go Mainstream? Pentagon Preparing a Report for Congress, Ignoring the Obvious

How to Fake an Alien Invasion

NWNW Flashback: Army Investigates Blink-182 Frontman’s Alien Tech

Why is the Pentagon releasing a UFO report, anyway?

Story #2: Millions ‘Unwittingly Tracked’ By Phone After Vaccination to See If Movements Changed

U.S. Has Almost 500,000 Job Openings In Cybersecurity

Epstein Guards to Skirt Jail Time In Deal With Prosecutors

Story #3: Mayor Lightfoot Announces Return of Lollapalooza to Chicago

Voter ID: Bad. Vax ID: Good!

Religion: Bad. Statism: Good! Get your new, non-medical grade muzzles from fake left bullploppers, Bad Religion!

Please note this Dead Kennedys muzzle is not FDA approved

Peretz Berstein’s Facelift Announces Lottapoplosers Returning to MAGA Country

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Granting Interviews to Only Black and Brown Journalists

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

Lollapalooza Announces 2021 Lineup

Billy Corgan: Swine flu was ‘created by man’

Big Pharma Is Already Preparing Vaccines For The Next Global Pandemic

Facebook’s Massive Global Censorship To Silence Vaccine Skeptics

OSHA Now Says Employers Can’t Be Held Liable if They Mandate COVID Vax and Employees Experience Adverse Reactions

