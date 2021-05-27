https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5TLlFmGWkvieGkz6RCC25z
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: UFOs Go Mainstream Again, Suspense Builds Ahead of Major Pentagram Report
Image: “I’m not saying the sudden uptick in permissible criticism of Israel is because we’re about to have a fake alien invasion while the Antichrist assumes control of the New Global Governanace, but if that happens, you heard it here first…”
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/809978495454412840/847229206983082074/Screenshot_20210521-193011.png
Obama Spills the Tea on UFOs with James Corden
https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/obama-spills-the-tea-on-ufos-with-james-corden/vi-AAKeZuo
UFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they’re still unidentified, and they aren’t American
https://news.yahoo.com/ufos-very-real-60-minutes-061200487.html
Harry Reid: Yeah, we might have some UFO wreckage laying around someplace
https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/05/01/harry-reid-yeah-we-might-have-some-ufo-wreckage-laying-around-someplace-n387150
QAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
https://news.yahoo.com/qanon-followers-now-convinced-ufos-203049826.html
Tucker Carlson: UFOs may pose a real threat to the United States, and the US military does not care
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-ufos-may-pose-a-real-threat-to-the-united-states-and-the-us-military-does-not-care
UFOs Go Mainstream? Pentagon Preparing a Report for Congress, Ignoring the Obvious
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/05/21/ufos-go-mainstream-pentagon-preparing-a-report-for-congress-ignoring-the-obvious/
How to Fake an Alien Invasion
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-301-how-to-fake-an-alien-invasion/
NWNW Flashback: Army Investigates Blink-182 Frontman’s Alien Tech
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1487-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
Why is the Pentagon releasing a UFO report, anyway?
https://www.inverse.com/science/ufo-report-june-2021
Story #2: Millions ‘Unwittingly Tracked’ By Phone After Vaccination to See If Movements Changed
U.S. Has Almost 500,000 Job Openings In Cybersecurity
Epstein Guards to Skirt Jail Time In Deal With Prosecutors
Story #3: Mayor Lightfoot Announces Return of Lollapalooza to Chicago
Voter ID: Bad. Vax ID: Good!
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1394398792468766722
Religion: Bad. Statism: Good! Get your new, non-medical grade muzzles from fake left bullploppers, Bad Religion!
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1392297481250222082
Please note this Dead Kennedys muzzle is not FDA approved
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378108964580118531
Peretz Berstein’s Facelift Announces Lottapoplosers Returning to MAGA Country
https://www.facebook.com/45593809180/videos/765431280843917
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Granting Interviews to Only Black and Brown Journalists
https://fox59.com/news/national-world/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-defends-granting-interviews-to-only-black-and-brown-journalists/
“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”
https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1395765298830012422
Lollapalooza Announces 2021 Lineup
Billy Corgan: Swine flu was ‘created by man’
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2009/oct/29/billy-corgan-swine-flu
Big Pharma Is Already Preparing Vaccines For The Next Global Pandemic
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/big-pharma-already-preparing-vaccines-next-global-pandemic
Facebook’s Massive Global Censorship To Silence Vaccine Skeptics
https://www.technocracy.news/facebooks-massive-global-censorship-to-silence-vaccine-skeptics/
OSHA Now Says Employers Can’t Be Held Liable if They Mandate COVID Vax and Employees Experience Adverse Reactions
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/05/osha-now-says-employers-cant-be-held-liable-if-they-mandate-covid-vax-and-employees-experience-adverse-reactions.html
