A judge in Georgia is temporarily stopping the audit on absentee ballots in Fulton County, Georgia that was allowed earlier last week.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, the same judge who granted the initial audit, ruled as officials within the county have filed numerous motions in an attempt to stop the audit.

The complaint filed by Fulton County argues that the petition for the audit filed by votes should be dismissed because Fulton County officials were not served.

Just last week, Amero allowed the petitioners’ request to audit absentee ballots from the county, due to the fact that the supporters of the audit were not able to examine scans of the ballots because the quality of the scans provided by Fulton County were too low. The decision would allow supporters of the audit to go where the ballots were stored in order to observe county workers create higher resolution images of the ballots.

However, lawyers on behalf of the county pushed to not allow access to the ballots at all.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has been heavily criticized over his administration of the November 2020 General Election, weighed in on the dispute.

“From day one I have encouraged Georgians with concerns about the election in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues,” he told The Epoch Times; adding, “Fulton County has a long standing history of election mismanagement that has understandably weakened voters’ faith in its system. Allowing this audit provides another layer of transparency and citizen engagement.”

Georgia, and Fulton County specifically, has been the object of widespread concerns over the security of the election.

In a report published by The Georgia Star News, Fulton County failed to produce a complete chain of custody documents for 18,901 vote-by-mail absentee ballots deposited by voters into drop boxes — even though the election occurred over six months ago.

Cooper Moran is a reporter for the Star News Network.

