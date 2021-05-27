https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/27/judging-from-this-video-some-yankee-fans-did-not-appreciate-the-giant-trump-won-save-america-banner-that-was-unfolded-during-the-game/

The New York Yankees won their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, but a sign that was unfolded during the contest caught plenty of attention (and got those responsible kicked out of the stadium — but we’ll get to that in a second):

There is a “TRUMP WON SAVE AMERICA” flag waving at Yankee Stadium. Yikes. Rough night in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/UY5rpmgXvl — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 28, 2021

WATCH: Fans drop a massive “Trump Won” banner over the second deck at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TV5yGkSTkx — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 28, 2021

JUST IN 🚨 Someone waved a large “Trump Won Save America” flag at Yankee stadium pic.twitter.com/gSNxeZyqI5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 28, 2021

And this is in New York? D’OH!

A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads “Trump Won Save America” Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021

Well, it didn’t sound like the ENTIRE crowd was booing, but whatever. And apparently that was enough to get the Trump banner people booted:

Security has now escorted them out of the building. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 28, 2021

Maybe the negative reaction shouldn’t be too surprising:

