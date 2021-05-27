https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/27/judging-from-this-video-some-yankee-fans-did-not-appreciate-the-giant-trump-won-save-america-banner-that-was-unfolded-during-the-game/

The New York Yankees won their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, but a sign that was unfolded during the contest caught plenty of attention (and got those responsible kicked out of the stadium — but we’ll get to that in a second):

And this is in New York? D’OH!

Well, it didn’t sound like the ENTIRE crowd was booing, but whatever. And apparently that was enough to get the Trump banner people booted:

Maybe the negative reaction shouldn’t be too surprising:

