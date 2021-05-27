https://www.newsmax.com/politics/nikkihaley-covid-lab/2021/05/27/id/1023028

It’s vital that U.S. and World Health Organization officials stop listening to China regarding the source of COVID-19 or the world will face yet another outbreak, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tells Newsmax.

China is “not our friend,” Haley said Thursday on “Spicer & Co.,” before referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Joe Biden.

“First of all, I mean, here you have the Chinese delegation humiliates the American delegation in Alaska,” she said. ”You’ve got Putin challenging Biden to a debate. You’ve got Kim starting to test ballistic missiles. You’ve got Biden falling all over himself to do business with Iran, all while boycotting Georgia. And then you wonder why we’re being hacked. And now what’s amazing to me is what is taking so long to get down to the bottom of this.”

The current U.N. ambassador should be calling for a Security Council meeting to ask what China knew and when they knew it, and what the World Health Organization’s role was in it, Haley said.

“President Trump sent me to Vienna to go to the [International Atomic Energy Agency] to get to the bottom of what was going on with Iran,” Haley said. ”We were on the ground to find out everything that was going on. What is happening in that lab is no different than warfare of another kind.”

WHO is meeting this week about the situation in China, but the only country that sounded the alarm early about person-to-person contact is Taiwan, which hasn’t even been allowed to observe because of China’s objections.

Haley was critical of recent comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, that the United States is correct in funding research in China since that’s where viral transmission from animals to humans is taking place.

“The idea that [Fauci] thinks we could ever trust China shows why he shouldn’t be in the administration,” she said. “You cannot allow China to tell us what is right or wrong.”

Fauci is “listening to China,” Haley said. ”That’s the first problem.”

The World Health Organization is listening to China as well, she said.

“No one should be listening to China,” she said. “I worked with them firsthand for two years, and there’s not a time their mouths were open where they weren’t saying propaganda.”

Recent reports that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019 — before China officially announced the outbreak of COVID-19 to the world — has led to new questions of the virus’s origin. Even Fauci, who has said he considers the most likely source naturally occurring, now says he does not rule out human origins in a lab.

Facebook, which previously removed posts that said the origins may have been from the Wuhan lab, has reversed that policy, and the Biden administration has called for China to open up about the virus’s origins. The closed communist country was restrictive on WHO investigators earlier this year.

“If we don’t hurry up and get on this, there’s going to be another outbreak,” Haley said. “There’s going to be another virus, and we’re so far behind the curve.”

