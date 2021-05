http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lpU__r2iScY/palestinians-call-for-day-of-rage-on-friday-669435

Flyers advertising a “Day of Rage” on Friday circulated Palestinian social media on Thursday.

This comes as reports of the commencement of Israel-Gaza talks circulate, with Egypt leading the negotiations.

A ceasefire was called last Friday between Hamas and Israel after 11 days of fighting.

