Former House Speaker Paul RyanPaul Davis RyanPaul Ryan to headline Kinzinger fundraiser Biden’s relationship with top House Republican is frosty The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Emergent BioSolutions – Facebook upholds Trump ban; GOP leaders back Stefanik to replace Cheney MORE (R-Wis.) took several jabs at former President Trump Donald TrumpRomney blasts political extremes in speech accepting JFK award FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 antibody drug Who’s afraid of price transparency? MORE during an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday, lamenting that voters “will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.”

Ryan also referred to the end of Trump’s presidency as “dishonorable and disgraceful”

“Even worse, it was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end,” Ryan said, adding that the 2020 elections had left Republicans “powerless” in Washington.

Ryan predicted that voters in 2022 and beyond “will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago,” likely citing the host of Republican lawmakers and GOP operatives who have visited Trump at his Florida resort since he left office in January.

The Wisconsin Republican also pointed to “fiascos” of Trump’s “own making,” including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan, however, he also gave Trump credit for attracting new voters to the Republican party.

“Look, to his credit, Donald Trump brought many new voters into our party, and we want them to stay,” Ryan said. “He’s a former president now, but the issues and values that held so many Republican voters and turned so many Democrats into Republicans — those issues and values still matter.”

Ryan also took shots at President Biden Joe BidenSan Jose shooting victims, shooter identified Romney blasts political extremes in speech accepting JFK award Senate passes bill requiring declassification of information on COVID-19 origins MORE, saying he was more focused on uniting Democrats than he was the country.

When speaking on the topic of “identity politics,” Ryan condemned the Democratic Party for adopting “pretentious academic theory” into its “orthodoxy.”

“Everything has to be about race, gender and class. Every person is just a stand-in for one group interest or another. That’s identity politics, constantly accusing, suspecting claiming victimhood, pulling us apart from one another,” Ryan said.

