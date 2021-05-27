https://www.newsmax.com/politics/james-comer-covid-19-pandemic-conflict-of-interest/2021/05/27/id/1023023

Every Democrat sees the Biden administration has an inappropriate relationship with China, according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Newsmax.

“We all know about the Hunter Biden drama,” Comer told Thursday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “Everyone knows Hunter Biden was no businessperson; yet, he was in all these supposedly business deals with China but that was to help pay the big guy 10%. We all know who the big guy was.

“I think that the Democrats fear that everything that they tried to pin on Trump with Russia is going to happen with Biden and China, and they know the Republicans aren’t going to let up. That’s why Joe Biden finally came out this week and said, ‘You know what, I’m going to give the intelligence community 90 days to see what they can find out.’

“But we already have enough intelligence to know that those three employees at the Wuhan lab showed COVID-like symptoms back in November of 2019, 90 days before anyone in the United States knew what COVID-19 was.”

Biden on Wednesday ordered the U.S. intelligence community to investigate the origins of the virus and said some intelligence agencies believe it was most likely created naturally. At least one agency favored the theory it leaked accidentally from a Wuhan lab.

Comer also slammed the U.S. Postal Service for spying on Americans’ social media posts.

USPS Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale on Wednesday told the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the agency is running a shadowy operation dubbed the Internet Covert Operations Program, which tracks “inflammatory” posts on Parler, Facebook, and other social media sites.

“They said the rationale behind that was ever since the Democrats took on [Postmaster-General Louis] DeJoy and Congress and said all these bad conspiracy things about DeJoy trying to sabotage the election through the absentee ballots and trying to depress the mail and make the post office fail, that DeJoy has been getting all these death threats.

“So, they created this iCop program to monitor people who were putting negative comments and threatening comments about postmaster DeJoy and other people on Facebook.”

DeJoy said the USPS did it on their own.

“My reaction to them was that you need to worry about delivering the mail,” Comer said. “You have a big enough problem now delivering the mail on time.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

