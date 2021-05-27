https://www.newsmax.com/politics/danbishop-joebiden-wuhan-covid19/2021/05/27/id/1023034

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., shared his suspicions with Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden was compromised by China before the 2020 election.

“For those who were paying attention,” Bishop told “Stinchfield,” “there was reason to believe [that] before the election, President Biden [was] compromised by China.”

“The news the other day that the State Department had spiked as Sen. [John] Kennedy [of Louisiana] put it, had spiked an investigation … into the origins … of the coronavirus,” Bishop states, is reason to believe that this issue should be examined more closely.

On Thursday, Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden requesting information on why Biden had killed an investigation probe into the lab leak hypothesis.

“According to reports, the now-terminated investigation was run out of the State Department’s arms control and verification bureau and was the only inquiry looking seriously into the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China,” the letter states.

“The investigation team reportedly briefed Biden administration officials on its findings in February and March 2021. Following the briefing, the State Department reportedly terminated the investigation.

“In every way this president signals that he will not hold China to account,” Bishop said. “You look around at his last four months; it’s a tone of weakness that’s affected our individual rights, our national security.”

Bishop concluded that “these revelations seem to be moving in the direction” that it is likely that Biden is compromised by China.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

