https://trendingpolitics.com/report-hunter-bidens-salary-was-ironically-cut-just-two-months-after-joe-biden-left-office-crugg/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-hunter-bidens-salary-was-ironically-cut-just-two-months-after-joe-biden-left-office-crugg

According to a new report, Hunter Biden’s salary from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, was cut just two months after his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left office.

The revelation was made in a new book by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine who explained that an email to Hunter Biden on March 19, 2017, asked that Biden sign a new agreement which would “amended is the compensation rate.” The email was sent by Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi just two months after President Trump took office.

“We are very much interested in working closely together, and the remuneration is still the highest in the company and higher than the standard director’s monthly fees. I am sure you will find it both fair and reasonable,” the email said.





Check out what the Daily Wire reports:

Prior to the email, while Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter was paid $83,333 a month to sit on Burisma’s board. After the new agreement was signed, his compensation was slashed by half, to $41,500. To be sure, still an exorbitant monthly sum for someone with no qualifications to sit on the board, but far less than the $1 million-a-year salary he was commanding.

The email, published by the Post, contains no documented reason for the pay cut. As Devine wrote, the “only change in circumstance appears to be that Hunter’s father was no longer in office.”

“In 2016, Hunter’s total income from Burisma was $999,996. In 2017 it dropped to $665,000, and then $498,000 in 2018,” Devine added.

Hunter resigned from the board in April 2019 when his continued employment caused headaches for Joe’s presidential campaign.

Devine added that this email, as well as invoices and other emails, were included on the damaged laptop obtained by the Post ahead of the 2020 election. The Post reported on the contents of the laptop, but the story was suppressed by social media platforms and the mainstream media.

The new revelation comes as a new report was dropped, alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates while in office. The development is further proof that the Biden family abused their political position for profit.





The report, released by the New York Post, explains that Joe Biden met with the business associates from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan for dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2015.

The New York Post reported:

The next day, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Pozharskyi wrote on April 17, 2015. “It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

At the time, Burisma was paying Hunter $83,333 a month to sit on its board.

The guest list, which was prepared by Hunter Biden before the dinner, included “Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, corrupt former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov,” and three other officials from Kazakhstan, including then-chairman of Kazkommertsbank.

“Baturina wired $3.5 million on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter and Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry,” the Post stated.

Hunter Biden explained to the guests that the meeting would be about “food security” with relation to his position on the board of World Food Program USA.

“Ok – the reason for the dinner is ostensibly to discuss food security,” Hunter Biden said. “Dad will be there but keep that between us for now. Thanks.”

“Everything is between us. All good‎!” Michael Karloutsos, son of the then-head of the Greek Orthodox Church, replied, “I know you mentioned your dad would probably join the dinner as well.”

Joe Biden is clearly conflicted and we now have proof that he lied about his connections to his son’s overseas business dealings. Check out what the Daily Wire reported:

The Post noted that it was not clear whether everyone on the list attended. One of Hunter Biden’s business associates emailed him the day before the event to tell him that Baturina did not want to come but her husband would attend.

Biden has previously stated that he never spoke to his son about his son’s overseas business dealings.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden told a Fox News reporter in September 2019. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”

However, Biden’s claims about never speaking to his son about his overseas business dealings come after his own son said in an interview that they did speak about business “just once.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

