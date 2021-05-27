http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Gn98ewyAPsY/
“At the moment, no. The House-passed version won’t have 10,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said when he was asked about the prospects of initiating a commission:
McConnell and Senate GOP leaders have been confident for days that 10 senators wouldn’t break ranks. McConnell’s argument, which he’s voiced publicly and privately, is that the commission probe would become an issue in the midterms — and that has been the prevailing view among Rs
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) was angry with Republicans for not supporting the commission.
“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this shit,” Tester said. “Jesus. It’s a nonpartisan investigation of what happened. And if it’s because they’re afraid of Trump, then they need to get out of office. It’s bullshit. You make tough decisions in this office or you shouldn’t be here.”
Breitbart News reported Tuesday Democrats needed ten Republicans to vote for the partisan measure but only had perhaps four “yes” votes.
Those Senators include Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Susan Collins (R-ME).
Collins acknowledged that even her proposed changes might not get the bill over the finish line. They could help sway some Republicans, she said, but for those standing against a commission “in any form,” her amendment would not “change their underlying opposition.”
The reported whipped “no” votes include Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Rob Portman (R-OH).
Former President Donald Trump released a statement May 18 opposing the Democrats’ “trap,” telling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and McConnell to “stop being used by the Radical Left.”
