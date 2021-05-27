https://www.theblaze.com/news/no-law-would-have-stopped-san-jose-shooting

Tragedy struck in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning when a public transit employee opened fire on co-workers at a downtown rail yard killing nine people before taking his own life.

The lone suspect, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, reportedly used multiple firearms to carry out the heinous attack and may have planted explosives at his home with the intent to harm others.

Immediately following news of the attack, Democratic media figures and politicians alike — including President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — predictably called for the passage of new gun laws to curb the spate of gun violence.

However, it doesn’t appear that any progressive gun control measures would have been effective in preventing the attack, at least according to Demian Bulwa, director of news at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bulwa made the assessment in a tweet posted Thursday morning after Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith informed the public that Cassidy had used two semiautomatic handguns in the attack.

“The VTA killer carried 2 pistols and several ammo magazines that can be switched out in seconds,” Bulwa tweeted.

“In other words, there may be no California law or proposed reform — assault-rifle ban, large-magazine ban, gun-show loophole — that would have prevented this,” he assessed.

Nevertheless, even while admitting he was “still awaiting many of the details” about the incident, Biden re-upped his call for Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

“I have the solemn duty of yet again of ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana,” the president said in a statement Wednesday.

“Enough,” he added. “Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America. Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.”

Gov. Newsom also joined the chorus calling for more gun control.

“What the hell is going on in the United States of America?” he asked during a Wednesday press conference. “When are we going to come to grips with this? When are we going to put down our arms — literally and figuratively — our politics, stale rhetoric, finger pointing, all the hand wringing, consternation that produces nothing except more fury and frustration … over and over and over again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

