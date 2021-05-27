Republican megadonor Foster Friess dead at 81…

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/puND5RvOsf4/article_82e2198a-f23d-5d63-a1a6-61f330fe9891.html
2018 Wyoming gubernatorial candidate and prominent Republican donor Foster Friess died Thursday at the age of 81.
The Teton County investor finished second to now-Gov. Mark Gordon in the 2018 GOP primary with 25.6% of the vote. Gordon was the state treasurer at the time.
The Jackson Hole News&Guide reported in January that Friess had been diagnosed with myelodysplasia, a form of bone marrow cancer. Friess posted on social media in March that he was dealing with the ailment.
In 2021, President Donald Trump, Sen. Jim DeMint, and Rep. Mark Meadows presented Friess with the Conservative Lifetime Achievement Award.
His family provided the following statement Thursday:
“We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness. We know many of you mourn with us, and we will have more details soon on Foster’s funeral.”
Foster is outlived by his wife of 58 years, Lynnette, and their four children, Traci, Stephen, Carrie and Michael. Foster and Lynn have 15 grandchildren.
Remembrance services will be held in Jackson; Scottsdale, Arizona; and his hometown of Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
This story will be updated.