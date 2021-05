https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-gop-blocks-legislation-jan-6-commission?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked Democrats’ effort to create the independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The vote was 54-35, with six Republicans breaking ranks to join the chamber’s 50 Democrat in favor of the Democrat-backed measure.

