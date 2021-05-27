https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555887-ron-johnson-holds-up-senates-holiday-weekend-exit

A bill aimed at combating China’s competitiveness is hitting another last-minute snag that is pushing the Senate late into the night.

Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMisinformation throws a wrench in self-imposed mask-wearing The Memo: Media face hard questions on Trump, Wuhan lab NRSC chair presses Trump to support incumbents in 2022 MORE (R-Wis.) is throwing the bill back into limbo as he refuses to let it move forward over frustration that he didn’t get some of his amendments in the package.

“Everybody else seems to have gotten something in this managers package,” he said, adding that reporters should expect to be in the Capitol for a “long time.”

He also told reporters that senators needed “time” to “read and consider” what’s been added to the bill.

“How can anybody comprehend that?” Johnson said. “We’re going to try and take as much time as we possibly can so we can fully consider this bill.”

It’s the latest setback for the China legislation after it was held in limbo for hours earlier Thursday as Schumer cut a deal with Sen. Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoGOP senator miffed over busted deal seeks to block China bill Schumer under pressure from Democrats, GOP on China bill On The Money: Biden administration launches trade dispute against Canadian dairy industry | Warren urges Biden to replace Fed’s Quarles MORE (R-Idaho) on his trade and tariff amendment.

That was ultimately resolved when senators voted overwhelmingly to add Crapo’s proposal into the bill, which was expected to be the last stumbling block before the bill could pass the Senate.

But since then, the bill has been in limbo for hours as leadership has tried to iron out the final package of amendments.

Leadership had been expected to be debating a final package of amendments that could be resolved Thursday night.

But the problem became apparent when Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP senator miffed over busted deal seeks to block China bill GOP backing down from threat to block Schumer’s China bill Schumer under pressure from Democrats, GOP on China bill MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, told reporters as he returned to the Capitol that “we have an objection now to doing anything.”

“I’m not sure how we resolve this one,” Thune said, adding that “it’s pretty unsolvable.”

Senators were instructed to come back to the Capitol shortly after 10 p.m. where they are expected to huddle on the floor and try to work out an agreement, two aides confirmed.

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanDespite Biden’s strong start, Democrats are worried The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Infrastructure, Greene consume Washington The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – One year later — has George Floyd’s killing changed the world? MORE (R-Ohio) confirmed that there was a GOP senator holding up the bill, but declined to discuss it saying he didn’t want to “give it oxygen.”

“Our members are concerned they didn’t get amendments, but I think we’re working through it,” he added, predicting that it would be solved “late tonight.”

