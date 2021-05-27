https://www.theblaze.com/news/8-people-attack-14-year-old-student

A group of eight people, including a parent, reportedly stormed into a North Carolina high school and began beating up a 14-year-old girl in the middle of class — and a witness caught the shocking attack on video.

What happened?

According to WGHP-TV, deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the attack occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 9:45 a.m. when a group of six students, accompanied by an 18-year-old and a 37-year-old parent, entered a classroom at Southern Guilford High School and began assaulting the student.

Authorities believe that the attack stemmed from an earlier fight that happened at a bus stop on Monday. In what appears to have been a “revenge effort,” one of the students assembled a group of friends with a plan to attack the girl the next day.

Video of the assault obtained by WGHP-TV shows the group surrounding the student and using their arms and legs to punch and kick her over and over again for several seconds.

Fortunately, the victim reportedly only suffered minor injuries to her face before faculty, staff, and a school resource officer intervened.

What else?

Three of the students involved in the assault are reportedly enrolled at SGHS, where the assault occurred, but the other three go to different schools in the area. One of the students’ parents also joined in on the attack.

“Yes, one of the students did show up with their parent — their mother came. So, she participated not only there just for support for her student, but actually, participated in the assault as well,” the school’s resource officer, Captain Brian Hall, explained to WFMY-TV.

“That was a deeply disturbing part for us,” he added. “You look at parents as the ones who are supposed to be giving the kid guidance as to how to handle these types of things, not encouraging it … [and] in this case — a parent that went too far and participated with their child in clearly criminal behavior.”

Anything else?

Hall said the group breached the building by having one of the SGHS students hold a door open for the group to enter through. After they entered the building, the group immediately went up to the upstairs to the classroom where the victim was located.

After the attack, the group attempted to flee the scene and made it out of the school building before being stopped in the parking lot.

No charges were filed on Tuesday, but the sheriff’s office reportedly plans to file charges of misdemeanor assault and first-degree trespassing against the assailants. WGHP-TV reported that “they may also be accused of inciting a riot.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

