A Tennessee woman was arrested this week after she allegedly plowed her vehicle through a tent at a COVID-19 vaccination site at a high rate of speed while yelling out, “No vaccine!”

What are the details?

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying Virginia Lewis Brown, 36, of Greenback, drove her car through an enclosed tent outside the Foothills Mall in Maryville on Monday, where health department workers, deputies, and Tennessee National Guard members were working the event.

According to authorities, she “placed the lives of seven workers in danger” when she mowed through the enclosure and out the other side before driving off. Witnesses told investigators that Brown was heard yelling “No vaccine!” as she sped through the tent.

One of the deputies at the site hopped into his patrol vehicle to take chase after Brown and was able to pull her over. She reportedly told the officer that she had driven through the tent to protest coronavirus vaccines, but that she was only going 5 miles per hour when she drove through the enclosure.

Brown was arrested and in the incident reported obtained by ABC News, the deputy wrote that “while traveling to the jail, Ms. Brown made several statements about wanting to protest the vaccine,” adding, “Ms. Brown stated she was driving through the course and once she got to the tent she told the personnel working she was not there for the vaccine.”

The suspect was charged with seven felony counts of reckless endangerment over the incident. Tennessee attorneys told The Washington Post that each count carries punishment of up to 15 years in prison and a fine as high as $10,000.

Brown was released on $21,000 in bonds and is set to appear in court on June 7. It unclear whether she has obtained an attorney at this time.







