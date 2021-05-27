https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/freaked-fulton-county-election-officials-hire-top-georgia-defense-attorneys/

As reported earlier — Lawyers for the Fulton County Georgia Board of Registration and Elections filed an official request to the court to dismiss the election fraud case brought by Garland Favorito and others before the forensic audit is launched starting on Friday.

CD Media first reported on this development this morning.



Georgia Judge Brian Amero announced Thursday that the Friday meeting will no longer take place due to the motions filed by Fulton County officials to suspend the forensic analysis.

The Fulton County officials are very worried.

FULTON COUNTY, GA: The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections has hired two of Georgia’s top criminal defense attorneys & filed paperwork to halt the audit proceedings previously ordered by the judge! Story unfolding on RAV! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/k1THecBBSo — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) May 27, 2021

Their statement on Wednesday confirms that they hired two top defense attorneys from Georgia to represent them.

The two attorneys Donald Samuel and Amanda Palmer work for Garland, Samuel and Loeb law firm in Atlanta.

The people of Atlanta are paying top dollar to a pricey legal firm to represent their county officials.

It must be nice to defend yourself with other people’s money.

Donald F. Samuel, a renowned criminal defense attorney, is a partner with the Garland, Samuel & Loeb, P.C., law firm in Atlanta, Georgia. A recognized leader in criminal law, Mr. Samuel has published numerous works related to his practice, including the Georgia Criminal Law Case Finder and the Eleventh Circuit Criminal Handbook.

Amanda Clark Palmer, is also one of the top-rated Criminal Defense attorneys in Atlanta, GA. She has met the stringent Super Lawyers selection criteria.

