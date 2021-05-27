http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0CxUlR0t1w8/

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the theft of Tennessee Titans player Janoris Jenkins’ Rolls Royce from the Atlanta airport.

The Titans cornerback reported his luxury car stolen at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, CBS 46 reported.

Jenkins told investigators that he parked the 2016 Rolls in the South Economy parking lot on May 5th ahead of a flight. Still, when he returned to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the car was nowhere to be seen.

The 2016 Pro Bowl player who joined the NFL in 2012 is not the only person to lose a car in Atlanta as the city has suffered a rash of such thefts.

For instance, Atlanta Councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown also reported a car theft this week. Brown said his vehicle was taken after he pulled over and exited the car to talk to someone. As he visited, several teens jumped into his unlocked and running vehicle and sped off.

Also, one Atlanta woman who has already suffered two car thefts was so worried about her third car being taken that she put a fake boot on her front wheel so thieves would think they couldn’t drive off in the vehicle.

