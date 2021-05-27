https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/vax-win-governor-newsom-offers-116-5-million-giveaway-vaccinated-californians/

How is this even legal?

Embattled Governor Gavin Newsom bribed poor and lower middle class Californians in order to convince them to get the experimental Covid vaccine.

Newsom on Thursday offered $116.5 million giveaway for vaccinated Californians.

$15 million in cash prizes for 10 winners will be selected on June 5.

$50,000 for winners on June 4 and June 11.

People who already got the Covid jab are already entered into the ‘lottery.’

Newsom said the next 2 million people to get fully vaccinated can also get $50 grocery or prepaid cards.

“Vax for the win” Newsom said.

Cringe.

Gavin Newsom is likely facing a recall election in November after destroying the state of California with unconstitutional Covid lockdown orders.

