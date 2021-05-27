http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Ojc0Ajibucg/

HOUSTON (CBSLA) – A vicious brawl broke out in the stands between fans Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

Cell phone video posted to social media showed at least four people throwing punches, while those around them tried to jump in and defuse the situation. The video showed one man bleeding profusely.

Stadium security eventually arrived. It’s unclear if any arrests were made.

The Astros won 5-2. According to the Associated Press, there were nearly 31,000 people in attendance.

Yeah there’s lots of fighting going on at the Dodgers-Astros game tonight pic.twitter.com/6y0xqdQ5rb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2021

There has been a hostility between the two teams since the sign-stealing scandal broke in January of 2020, when Major League Baseball revealed that the Astros cheated during their 2017 title run in which they beat the Dodgers in the World Series.

An MLB report confirmed that the Astros used center-field camera from the live game feed to communicate signs to players during both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Then Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended for one year. Both were subsequently fired. The team was also docked its first and second round picks in both 2020 and 2021 and ordered to pay a $5 million fine. None of the players were punished, however, prompting a league-wide outcry.

The Dodgers also lost the 2018 World Series to the Boston Red Sox, who were managed by Alex Cora. The MLB investigation found that Cora was heavily involved in the sign-stealing scheme while a bench coach in 2017 with the Astros.

In July of 2020, the first game between the two sides since the scandal broke, Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly was suspended for eight games for sparking a bench-clearing brawl.

