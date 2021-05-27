https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-hysterical-woman-airport-choke

A viral video making the rounds on social media Thursday shows a woman in the midst of a hysterical breakdown, accusing airport staff of choking her and throwing her to the ground.

What are the details of the video?

The video features the unnamed woman screaming at the top of her lungs while an airport police officer works to calm her down at what appears to be an airport terminal gate.

The woman screams that she was down to the ground during an incident that is not caught on camera and demands audience with the airport’s manager.

“He threw me to the ground! My name is Terry Ann [inaudible]. I want the f***ing manager of the airport here! … Who saw him choke me? Who saw me?”

The woman then turns to fellow passengers waiting at the gate and demands, “Who saw him choke me to the ground?”

An off-camera passenger can be heard responding, “I saw you run through the door when you weren’t supposed to.”

The woman then goes off again and screams that she was taken down to the ground by the employee.

“He choked me to the ground! I’m a woman in a dress!” she screamed.

“Boo hoo,” the passenger can be heard telling the woman as a second passenger chimes in, “You deserved it, bitch!”

“Boo hoo?” she cries. “You f*** off! I want the manager of the airport here.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

What else?

WISH-TV reported Thursday that the incident did not take place at the Indianapolis International Airport, according to a spokesperson, despite previous videos asserting that it did.

The airport also took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, where it stated, “A number of media outlets have contacted the Indianapolis Airport Authority about a viral video making its way through social media. Please be advised, the incident depicted in the video did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport.”

DFW?

If you look closely at the logo on a luggage cart near the gate, it appears to say “DFW” — the airport code for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Blaze Media has reached out to the airport for a statement on the video, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

