A TikTok user who goes by the name of Brianna, or appaloosauce, was offered $2,000 from her father who believes the side effects of getting vaccinated will kill her, Rawstory reported.

“It is not a vaccine,” he says. “It is a human trial, it is genetic therapy. It’s not a vaccine, it doesn’t fall under the category of a vaccine. It’s not FDA approved.”

“Why are you trying to buy me off?” Brianna asked her father.

“Because I love you, why do you think I want to buy you off?” the father said. “I know you don’t [want money], but I don’t know what else to do.”

Brianna, engaging with her desperate father, called out that he did not give her two other siblings a buyout.

“Don’t you think I know that?” he says, sobbing. “What, do you think I’m f*cking crazy? Your mother got it — why do you think I’m f*cking crazy. My family is gone! My family is gone! By the end of this flu season most of you will be dead! What the f*ck do you expect me to be?”

In a second uploaded video, Brianna told her viewers that she received support after her initial video went viral.

She ended up getting the vaccine, but she did not tell her father. It’s unclear which vaccine she got, but three have received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. None are a form of genetic therapy.

