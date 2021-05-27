https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-reporters-fawn-over-bidens-choice-of-ice-cream-again-as-he-slams-opposition-to-jan-6-commission

Reporters who were with President Joe Biden when he visited Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday fawned over his choice of ice cream flavor while asking him about his opinion on a commission to investigate the Capitol riot.

Biden ordered chocolate, chocolate chip, and butter pecan ice cream, and also let the ice cream shop employees keep the change, according to a White House pool report. The presidential order included 50 units of ice cream for the staff who were with him and there were ample photos on social media showing Biden posing with the ice cream shop workers.

"It's a good day for ice cream [at] Honey Hut," tweeted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the stop for ice cream, which followed Biden's speech at Cuyahoga Community College, where he talked about the economy and his administration's $1.7 trillion dollar infrastructure bill.

“Mr. President, what did you order?” a reporter asked Biden after he received his cone, to which the president replied, “Chocolate, chocolate chip.” His answer was met with sounds of approval from those gathered around him.

Biden was also asked what he would say to Republicans who are positioned to block a commission to investigate the Capitol riot on January 6. “Eat some chocolate, chocolate chip,” Biden answered, prompting laughter and cheers.

Regarding whether Democrats would seek “compromise and common ground” on the issue, Biden said, “I can’t imagine anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol.”

“But at any rate, I came for ice cream,” Biden added.

Ice cream is a recurring theme with the president, who is an outspoken fan of the frozen treat. At an ice cream shop he visited during the 2020 campaign, a video went viral of Biden telling a reporter what flavor he had ordered.

“Mr. Biden, Mr. Biden, what flavor did you get?” a reported yelled.

“We got one vanilla and one chocolate, but I wanted to get what we call ‘black-and-white,’ but we’re gonna move it,” Biden answered.

In 2020, Biden’s campaign spent nearly $10,000 on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) favorite $12-a-pint gourmet ice cream as “donor gifts.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spent $9,942.60 on gourmet ice cream as gifts to donors from mid-May 2019 to the end of January 2020, according to Federal Election Commission data. It’s the same super expensive ice cream that House Speaker keeps in her $24,000 sub-zero freezer in her Napa Valley mansion — which won her jibes after she showed off her stash off during a late-night TV show.

When Pelosi took heat for displaying her freezer full of expensive ice cream last year as the careers of many Americans were collapsing because of the pandemic and state-mandated lockdowns, Biden praised Pelosi from his official government Twitter account. “You have great taste, @SpeakerPelosi,” he tweeted.

