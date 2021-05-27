https://www.theblaze.com/news/brandeis-white-people-racist-antiracism

Brandeis University Assistant Dean Kate Slater, who is white, lashed out at white people and told them to “shut up right now.” Slater, who is a champion of anti-racism ideology and critical race theory, was skewered online for her recent remarks, including that “all white people are racist.”

Slater is an assistant dean of graduate student affairs at the private Massachusetts university with a tuition of $55,340, which enrolled 6.95% Hispanic or Latino and 4.74% black or African American students as of 2019. Slater posted a defense of critical race theory, and proclaimed that questions about CRT are “often straw men for debates about whether or not systemic racism is real.”

“Yes, all white people are racist in that all white people have been conditioned in a society where one’s racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and whiteness is the norm and the default,” Slater wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “That includes me!”

“I don’t hate white people — I hate whiteness,” said the self-described “White anti-racist educator.”

“CRT does not create oppression: It names oppression that already exists,” Slater wrote.

In another Instagram post, “For all white folkx, I invite you to take a moment today and reflect on the past year — a year of ‘racial reckoning.’ How have you been paying attention, interrupting, and holding yourself accountable? How will you commit and recommit to racial justice, to disrupting and divesting from whiteness, and to building a more equitable world that’s free of racial subjugation?”

Following the backlash, Slater has since made her Instagram profile private.

Kate Slater is the co-creator of the “Anti-Racist Roadmap,” a resource “about consciousness raising, accountability, and deepening your commitment to action.”

“The purpose of this roadmap is not to help you feel better as a White person – this is about the critical work we’re all called to do in our movements for justice,” the resource reads. “This roadmap will help you shift resources and power to Black and Brown communities and uplift the work that’s already being done.”

“A hallmark of White supremacy culture is individualism as opposed to collectivism; this results in White gatekeeping and skill-hoarding,” the pamphlet states. “Beyond fiscal resources, the communal sharing of time and talent speaks to the principle of “lifting as we climb.”

Slater is a regular contributor to NBC News. In one article titled, “How to be an anti-racist and what new steps you should take,” she states, “In our society, systemic racism still creates dramatically different life experiences and outcomes for communities of color.”

Slater suggests that the United States could be “beyond redemption” because of racial injustices in an article titled, “Protests call to reform, defund and abolish police — but what do they mean?”

In an interview from March, Slater said, “Once you accept that good people can be racist, and are racist, in that they have preconceptions and prejudices about people based on their race and they act according, that right there, means that you recognize the essentialness of doing anti-racist work.”

“I mess up frequently, I say things that are racist,” Slater said. “I say things are racially potent, I do things that cause harm. And I’m going to continue to because I am a white person living in a racist society.”







An Anti-Racist Roadmap: with Kate A. Slater, author of 2021 Anti-Racist Roadmap.



www.youtube.com



In a virtual speech hosted by the University of New Hampshire, Slater told white people to “shut up.”

“The most important aspect of my personality identity for purposes of this conversation is that I am a white woman,” she admitted. “I do want to put out the big caveat that I’m in no way shape or form an expert on the history of race and racism. I don’t believe that it’s possible for a white person to be an expert in race and racism. I don’t think we can be an expert in something that we enact versus something that we experience.”

“White people need to sit back and shut up right now,” she told the audience. “Your own opinions right now as white people do not matter, quite frankly. You have not experienced racism. You represent the oppressor. So do not for one hot minute think that your voice or your journey or your story outweighs the experience of people who have actually experienced racism. Do not presume you know better. Do not presume even that you know different.”







The University of New Hampshire hosts an anti-racist training telling white employees to “shut up”



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

