https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/555823-woman-arrested-after-driving-through-vaccination-site-yelling-no-vaccine

A Tennessee woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove through a local COVID-19 vaccination site yelling “No vaccine!” in protest of the inoculations.

Police said the suspect, Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, on Monday reportedly drove her SUV “at a high rate of speed” through a vaccination tent that was set up to inoculate residents of Maryville, Tenn, according to a statement.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared a Facebook post detailing Monday’s events, stating that Brown, 36, was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two Blount County Sheriff’s deputies who were working at the site witnessed Ms. Brown speed through the coned section and through the enclosed vaccine tent in a Chrysler Pacifica,” the statement read. “The deputies reported that Ms. Brown did not stop at the check-in area at the entrance of the tent but continued through the tent at a high rate of speed, then exited the tent and out of the parking lot.”

Several workers who were at the vaccination site on Monday also reported that Brown almost hit them with her vehicle.

“I had several victims tell me she almost hit them as she fled through the tent at high speeds,” a deputy wrote in an incident report obtained by The Washington Post. “I was advised that they were within inches and feet of the vehicle as it came through the tent. Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them.”

Brown was released on bonds totaling $21,000 and has a court date set for June 7. It is not clear if she has an attorney, according to the Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

