Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents stopped 10 convicted sex offenders from successfully making their way into the U.S. interior during a one-week period this month. Those arrested include previously deported individuals with convictions for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, forcible sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child under 14, sexual assault of a child, and more.

“The majority of these criminals were apprehended in our sector’s most remote areas, attempting to avoid detection by crossing far from populated areas, “Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a written statement. “Our agents’ sign cutting and tracking skills were instrumental in capturing these criminals, preventing them from infiltrating our communities.”

The arrests of these criminal aliens took place in the Del Rio Sector between May 17 and 24, officials stated.

During one incident, a records check identified two men as Mexican nationals with previous criminal convictions. The first received a conviction for lewd and lascivious molestation. The second received a felony conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

“Between May 17 and 23, Border Patrol agents arrested Mexican nationals with felony convictions including forcible sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child under 14, sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, sexual conduct with a person under 13 and a registered sexual offender,” Del Rio Sector officials said in a written statement. “Agents also arrested two Honduran nationals with felony convictions for statutory rape, and second-degree sexual assault of a child.”

Chief Skero mentioned that these types of previously deported criminal aliens frequently attempt to hide or otherwise avoid apprehension.

These arrests come amid the continuing border crisis where agents are apprehending thousands of migrants per day.

Skero reports a 750 percent increase in the number of Border Patrol encounters with migrants from just one station.

