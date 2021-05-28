https://thelibertydaily.com/117-employees-sue-houston-methodist-for-mandating-them-as-covid-vaccine-guinea-pigs/

A hospital in Houston is being sued for mandating its employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 as a condition for employment. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Jared R. Woodfill on behalf of 117 employees at Houston Methodist Hospital, marks the biggest lawsuit filed by employees of a medical facility in the age of Covid-19.

A statement by Woodfill regarding the lawsuit utilizes language often used by Covid vaccine skeptics, particular the notation that it’s not truly a vaccine but an experimental drug that modifies genes in its recipients. This information, though “debunked” by many mainstream media “fact-checkers,” is actually the accepted classification among most reputable medical professionals

According to Click2Houston:

The lawsuit states that for the first time in U.S. history, an employer is forcing its employees to be vaccinated “with an experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection” or be fired. “Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human “guinea pigs” as a condition for continued employment,” the lawsuit states. Woodfill states that employees should have freedom of choice to take the vaccine without “force, deceit, fraud, threat, solicitation, or any type of binding or coercion.” He said the mandate is a violation of the Nuremberg Code and the public policy of the state of Texas.

Even many who do not consider themselves to be vaccine skeptics or have taken the experimental injections have come out in favor of choice. Vaccines are supposed to offer protection for those who take them, so there should be minimal concern about those who choose not to, if any. But these particular “vaccines” have not performed at a level consistent with past vaccines. As a result, additional steps are required to truly mitigate the spread of the disease.

This case will have implications far beyond Houston or even Texas. The nation’s identity as the embodiment of freedom is at stake. Other lawsuits are certain to come as authoritarians push for vaccine mandates.

