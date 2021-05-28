https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/33000-migrants-flock-to-us-border-but-theyre-not-coming-from-mexico/

The number of people attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from countries beyond Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle is surging.

According to a new report , a shopping 33,000 migrants have flocked to the U.S. border from Haiti, Cuba, Romania, and India.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection flagged more than 173,000 encounters with migrants at the nation’s southern border in April, up from just over 17,000 last year and 109,000 in 2019.

More than 33,000 of those migrants came from outside El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.

According to an in-depth report by Axios , approximately 30 percent of all family members who crossed the border in April came from less-typical countries of origin, such as India and Romania, and the influx could mark the beginning of “a more permanent shift in U.S. border migration.”

Axios reported: Last month, the Border Patrol encountered more than 33,000 people crossing into the U.S. from nations other than Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, according to Department of Homeland Security data. That’s up from about 9,000 in January. It’s also an increase of 35% from March — even as numbers from the Northern Triangle fell slightly during that time period. It’s also 2.5 times the […]

