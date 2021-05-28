https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-beats-holds-woman-against-will-dating-app

Police in Van Buren County, Michigan, say that a man held a woman against her will for three weeks and nearly beat her to death after the two met on an online dating app.

What are the details?

Trevor Double, 45, was arrested and booked on three felony charges, including two related to assault, for his violent treatment of 24-year-old Kaila McCleary over a three-week period, WWMT-TV reported on Monday.

Van Buren County Deputy Sgt. James Charon told the news outlet that McCleary was lucky to be alive after suffering repeated beatings and being left with bruises and abrasions all over her body, including a gash on her leg that required 17 stitches.

“I haven’t been home for over a month,” McCleary reportedly said. “This whole thing has been horrific.”

Double allegedly prevented McCleary from leaving his residence, using his fists, phones, an iron, and even a hatchet to injure her and keep her from leaving. He reportedly threatened to kill her multiple times and even threatened to harm her young son, who was living elsewhere at the time.

“I was terrified,” McCleary recalled. “Life flashed in front of my eyes. I thought he would kill me.”

What happened?



The two reportedly met on the dating app MeetMe and spoke for several weeks before going on a first date, McCleary said. Then in early April, Double showed up at McCleary’s home unannounced to take her out to breakfast. McCleary wouldn’t return home for nearly a month.

Over the next several weeks, Double held McCleary against her will at his home, accusing her of cheating on him and beating her for it.

“When I told him I wanted to leave, he would beat on me more,” McCleary recalled. “I remember a few times, standing there when he was asleep, and just questioning, like, ‘Should I go outside and try to get away? What should I do?'”

On May 7, McCleary’s injuries got so bad that Double agreed to take her to a nearby hospital for treatment. While there, she alerted hospital staff that her life was in danger.

Acting on the tip, detectives executed a search of Double’s home and reportedly found bloody gauze in the trash and a broken cellphone, believed to be used in one of the assaults.

Authorities eventually identified the suspect and apprehended him at a local hotel. Double was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a habitual offender.

Anything else?

According to police documents, Double has a prior criminal history and was out on bond during the incident involving McCleary. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2004 and was released on probation in January 2013, court records show.

McCleary said that she had no idea about Double’s criminal past and noted that he went by the name Alex James when he was with her.

Double is expected to appear in court on June 2.

