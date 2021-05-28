https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/after-specifically-condemning-antisemitism-rutgers-university-new-brunswick-chancellor-apologizes-for-specifically-condemning-antisemitism/

Considering what a hotbed of antisemitism so many American colleges seem to be, a recent letter from Rutgers University-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Research and Academic Affairs Francine Conway was quite refreshing.

Here’s some of it:

We are saddened by and greatly concerned about the sharp rise in hostile sentiments and anti-Semitic violence in the United States. Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us. Tragically, in the last century alone, acts of prejudice and hatred left unaddressed have served as the foundation for many atrocities against targeted groups around the world. … Although it has been nearly two decades since the U.S. Congress approved the Global Anti-Semitism Review Act, the upward trend of anti-Semitism continues. We have also been witnesses to the increasing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Middle East leading to the deaths of children and adults and mass displacement of citizens in the Gaza region and the loss of lives in Israel. At a time when the ravages of the pandemic and the proliferation of global conflict are leading to death, destruction, and ethnic strife, the university stands as a beacon of hope for our community. We have the opportunity amidst the turmoil to serve as a model for institutions that respect and value the dignity of every human being.

Condemnation of antisemitism should be something everyone who isn’t antisemitic can get behind. But apparently there are just too many antisemites at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, because the next day, Molloy and Conway followed up on their original letter with an apology for condemning antisemitism:

Chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick sent out an email condemning the recent spike in antisemitic attacks – then a second email apologising, saying it needed to be more “balanced” and not make antisemitism all about the Jews, because “diversity”. https://t.co/WxJsMSPzxA — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) May 28, 2021

More from the Daily Caller:

The email, also obtained by Daily Caller, apologized to the university’s Palestinian Community members and said that the message condemning anti-Semitism “fell short” of their intention to be a “place where all identities can feel validated and supported.” “In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused,” the message began. “Our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” it said.

Because it’s bigoted to focus on antisemitism when Jews are literally getting beat up in American streets. Or something.

Here’s the full letter:

Chancellor of Rutgers condemns recent anti-semitic attacks — then apologizes for that condemnation, noting that condemning anti-Semitism failed “to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused.” https://t.co/Ngf1d40kSY pic.twitter.com/q4Xa88BPAI — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) May 28, 2021

Unbelievable. Or, rather, it should be unbelievable. Unfortunately these

Wtf — Birthgiving Father (@HHrvynia) May 28, 2021

What an absolute embarrassment https://t.co/B0m1ZKxxBT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 28, 2021

Not allowing anti-Semitism to be denounced full stop and forcing people to denounce other isms/phobias in the same breath. This is a sign of anti-Semitism itself! When they lecture us on racism or Islamophobia, no wokester will say “Wait, you forgot to denounce anti-Semitism too” https://t.co/bNzu51jn6i — Sean Collins (@americansitu) May 28, 2021

Excellent point.

This was the intended purpose of the effort to couple condemnations of anti-Semitism with Islamophobia, the presumed implication that one begets the other and to condemn one is to condone the other. It’s a pernicious idea, one of which the left is well aware. https://t.co/VAe6e4v6dO — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 28, 2021

Whether you agree or not, the logic behind objecting to phrases like “all lives matter” was that it detracted from a phrase designed to highlight and condemn a very specific set of biases. This is that very same behavior with some rather terrifying consequences. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 28, 2021

The ultimate logic of this sort of thing will lead its adherents to eventually police condemnations of anti-Semitic violence altogether. If one cannot be but a product to the other, then those acts of violence must be deserved. The victims must have *deserved* it somehow. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 28, 2021

This is the trajectory we’ve witnessed in the awful past, and it will be upon us again pretty soon. I don’t see how we can avoid it based on the rapid evolution of progressive thought on the matter. You’ll know it when you see it, and you will see it. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 28, 2021

Unfortunately, very soon is already upon us based on the responses to pretty much any brand or celebrity that condemned the anti-Semitic violence last week. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 28, 2021

Yep.

Criticising anti-Semitism is now politically incorrect. Amazing. It seems it doesn’t matter if it’s 1 AD, 1200 AD, 1940 or 2021: Jew-hate always evolves, always finds a way. https://t.co/0wDNlVivwJ pic.twitter.com/7Cb4mS4QEU — Non-Fungible Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) May 28, 2021

“Never Again” has to mean something if antisemitism is to be relegated to history’s garbage heap.

GP Yeah, this thread makes me sad because it’s likely true. That means conservatives need to step up the condemnation of and intolerance for antisemitism of any kind. We cannot let this happen on our watch. https://t.co/Vyr3beGgf6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 28, 2021

We cannot.

***

