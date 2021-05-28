https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/after-specifically-condemning-antisemitism-rutgers-university-new-brunswick-chancellor-apologizes-for-specifically-condemning-antisemitism/

Considering what a hotbed of antisemitism so many American colleges seem to be, a recent letter from Rutgers University-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Research and Academic Affairs Francine Conway was quite refreshing.

Here’s some of it:

We are saddened by and greatly concerned about the sharp rise in hostile sentiments and anti-Semitic violence in the United States. Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us. Tragically, in the last century alone, acts of prejudice and hatred left unaddressed have served as the foundation for many atrocities against targeted groups around the world.

Although it has been nearly two decades since the U.S. Congress approved the Global Anti-Semitism Review Act, the upward trend of anti-Semitism continues. We have also been witnesses to the increasing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Middle East leading to the deaths of children and adults and mass displacement of citizens in the Gaza region and the loss of lives in Israel.

At a time when the ravages of the pandemic and the proliferation of global conflict are leading to death, destruction, and ethnic strife, the university stands as a beacon of hope for our community. We have the opportunity amidst the turmoil to serve as a model for institutions that respect and value the dignity of every human being.

Condemnation of antisemitism should be something everyone who isn’t antisemitic can get behind. But apparently there are just too many antisemites at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, because the next day, Molloy and Conway followed up on their original letter with an apology for condemning antisemitism:

More from the Daily Caller:

The email, also obtained by Daily Caller, apologized to the university’s Palestinian Community members and said that the message condemning anti-Semitism “fell short” of their intention to be a “place where all identities can feel validated and supported.”

“In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused,” the message began.

“Our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” it said.

Because it’s bigoted to focus on antisemitism when Jews are literally getting beat up in American streets. Or something.

Here’s the full letter:

Unbelievable. Or, rather, it should be unbelievable. Unfortunately these

Excellent point.

Yep.

“Never Again” has to mean something if antisemitism is to be relegated to history’s garbage heap.

We cannot.

***

Related:

‘Feels like there was a secret memo’: Notice anything special about leftist Dems’ recent condemnations of antisemitism? [screenshots]

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...