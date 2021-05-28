New York City’s municipal government is the biggest and most complicated one in the country, and the mayor has more unilateral power and a higher profile than nearly anyone else who doesn’t have access to nuclear codes. The race has been a special brew of post-Trump celebrity campaigning, racial politics, and progressive infighting. It’s arriving just as New Yorkers are starting to emerge from the pandemic, full of uncertainty about the city’s future. But Yang is part of every discussion, and in first or second place in nearly every poll so far.

Yang is the first celebrity candidate who’s famous for being a celebrity candidate, a sort of political Kardashian. I asked Yang if he’d be doing this well in the polls if not for his presidential campaign, which got a lot of attention but, in the end, only a few thousand votes. “Of course not,” he told me. A friend had urged him to run for mayor in 2017, when the current officeholder, Bill de Blasio, was unpopular heading into reelection but didn’t have a challenger. Flattering as it was, Yang said, “the thought of running against Bill de Blasio at that point seemed frankly unrealistic because I did not have, like, a great deal of name recognition.” As I report in my new book, Battle for the Soul, several aides on Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign tried to get Yang to endorse Bloomberg by saying they could help Yang with a mayoral campaign. Bloomberg’s team even considered Yang’s offer to back Bloomberg in exchange for the ex-mayor putting $1 billion into a universal-basic-income pilot program. (Yang turned down Bloomberg’s team’s counteroffer: He’d invest the money only if he won the White House.)

Despite living in New York since graduating from Columbia Law School 20 years ago, Yang never cared about city government or politics; he barely paid attention to politics at all. He defends this apathy by making it out as relatable. “There’s a sense that New York politics is an insider’s game,” he said, before launching into a well-worn defense: When he was pursuing his career as a tech entrepreneur, he never thought of local politics as a way to make a difference. This is a good line, but it skips right past the fact that he’s voted in barely any election, for any office, during his years in New York.

So I asked Yang: What is the job you’re running for, as you conceive it? He recited a bunch of numbers and statistics, as he tends to do. He can tell you how many municipal agencies the mayor oversees, and how many people they employ. He offers a beautifully crafted bit of management consultant–speak about how much economic value could be generated if agencies worked just 10 percent better. He wants to get tourism back to pre-pandemic levels, which would probably include posting DIY “I Love New York” videos on Twitter from City Hall. He likes saying the words public-private partnerships so much that he tells me the phrase will be “one of the watchwords of my administration.” He wants to get business to come back to New York, and to have a generally warmer relationship with the private sector than de Blasio’s pointedly antagonistic one. “I’ve had conversations with multiple business leaders here in New York City where they said, ‘If you win and you call me, we are prepared to invest tens, even hundreds, of millions of dollars to solve problems that New Yorkers can all see around us,’” he told me. This, like the thumbs-up that Yang flashes whenever he takes photos with supporters, feels very Trumpy, and very little came of the former president’s similar claims. When I asked Yang for an example, he excitedly told me that he’d talked with the restaurateur Danny Meyer, and recounted a story of an engineer for Airbnb who created an app to search for vaccine appointments, which is heartwarming and innovative, but wasn’t the answer to my question. Then again, after JetBlue announced that it would be moving jobs out of the city, Yang was the only candidate to say publicly that he’d meet with the CEO, and he did indeed have a Zoom call with him. So far, the jobs haven’t left. A Yang aide told me that he’s talked with other CEOs, including one of “a familiar brand name” who would be ready to create tens of thousands of jobs in the city via a new headquarters, depending on who’s mayor.