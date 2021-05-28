https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/another-massive-brawl-breaks-miami-international-airport-video/

Another day, another brawl at an airport.

A massive fight broke out at Miami International Airport this week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A group of women were pulling hair and punching each other as a bystander screamed, “Everyone stop it! Stop it!”

One man (airport worker?) was seen trying to break up the fight.

It is unclear what sparked the brawl or if anyone was arrested or cited.

VIDEO:

On the ✈️ off the ✈️ it don’t matter the shine is gonna shine pic.twitter.com/25lCJM3Sz7 — UNCLE HOTEP 🏁 (@UncleHotep) May 28, 2021

