This video of Clarence Thomas during his SCOTUS confirmation hearings has been making the rounds recently:

“I’d rather die than withdraw. If they’re going to kill me, they’re going to kill me.” One of the most important and iconic moments of Justice Thomas’s confirmation. It was a signal to the world that you should never let bullies win. And he never has. #CTLive pic.twitter.com/FfISdoos4g — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) May 28, 2021

And MSNBC crackpot Joy Reid couldn’t be more offended:

Clarence Thomas was credibly accused by Anita Hill of sexual harassment. And there was a second alleged victim, Sukari Hardnett, who was not allowed to testify. Clarence is no hero. His victims are no bullies. Why do so many Republicans lift up men who sexually harass women?? https://t.co/Tqd1D9Aa4C — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 28, 2021

We’ll get back to Joy’s question in a moment.

I believed Anita Hill then, and I believe her now. And I believe Sukari Hardnett, too. https://t.co/hvUon9IrLz — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 28, 2021

And Christine Blasey Ford … https://t.co/So2dxr8WzJ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 28, 2021

And now, two out of the six Republicans on the Supreme Court — that’s 1/3 — have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. Not to mention the venal former president/GOP cult leader who faces some 2-dozen accusations. Are these your kings, Republicans? https://t.co/MU4PkrHuya — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 28, 2021

Apparently “credibly” means something different to Joy Reid than it means to the rest of us.

But we digress.

As a general rule, anything Joy Reid says is stupid and intellectually dishonest. Her question about why Republicans lift up men who sexually harass women is no exception. In fact, her question can also be regarded as downright offensive to women who have credibly accused powerful men of sexual predation.

Drew Holden explains why:

@JoyAnnReid, currently upset about the right’s embrace of Clarence Thomas given sexual harassment allegations, had Bill Clinton on as a guest for her MSNBC premier last year. pic.twitter.com/bfkolauDVc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2021

The Vice President sat down with Bill Clinton to discuss the impact of covid on “women and girls” and ways to empower them, in case you’re wondering how much these folks are interested in holding sexual villians accountable. https://t.co/yDio7a7FqZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2021

Interesting that Reid et al did not see this as an opportunity to talk about accountability. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2021

If by “interesting,” you mean “totally on-brand,” then yes.

Such a hypocrite! — Patty (@Redwoodsemmy1) May 28, 2021

