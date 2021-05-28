https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/armed-with-receipts-drew-holden-busts-sexual-harassment-hypocrite-joy-reid-after-she-shames-gopers-for-supporting-clarence-thomas/

This video of Clarence Thomas during his SCOTUS confirmation hearings has been making the rounds recently:

And MSNBC crackpot Joy Reid couldn’t be more offended:

We’ll get back to Joy’s question in a moment.

Apparently “credibly” means something different to Joy Reid than it means to the rest of us.

But we digress.

As a general rule, anything Joy Reid says is stupid and intellectually dishonest. Her question about why Republicans lift up men who sexually harass women is no exception. In fact, her question can also be regarded as downright offensive to women who have credibly accused powerful men of sexual predation.

Drew Holden explains why:

If by “interesting,” you mean “totally on-brand,” then yes.

