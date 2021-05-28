http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-F47MjU8dY8/

President Joe Biden released his budget Friday, proposing $6.01 trillion in annual spending even as the economy is going through record inflation.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that core personal consumption expenditures hit a 3.1 percent annual gain in April — the highest since May 1992.

The plan calls for a 36.6 percent increase in government spending from 2019, even while projecting a $1.84 trillion deficit.

“This year’s Budget gives a full accounting of the first, critical steps our Nation must take to begin the work of building back better,” the text of the 72-page document read.

The budget revisits Biden’s plans to dramatically raise taxes and spend trillions on free child care, free community college, free preschool, and subsidies for health care as well as expanding food stamps benefits.

Biden also plans to spend billions promoting electric vehicles and wind and solar energy.

The document also proposes a host of issues important to leftist activists including an increase of more than $14 billion to address climate change and $2.1 billion to address gun violence.

“Where we choose to invest speaks to what we value as a Nation,” the president wrote in his message to Congress upon releasing his budget.

White House proposed budgets never reach their proposed spending levels, as Congress ultimately controls the spending priorities for the United States. But the document reveals the priorities of the president and his administration.

