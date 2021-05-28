https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-got-campaign-cash-major-russia-lobbyist-prior-refusing-sanctions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Joe Biden 2020 campaign received thousands of dollars from a major Russia lobbyist who is currently working on behalf of a Russian pipeline project the Biden administration has controversially declined to sanction.

Richard Burt, a managing partner at the advisory firm McLarty Associates and a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, donated nearly $15,000 to Biden’s campaign in 2020, including $4,000 to the Biden for President and Biden Victory funds, FEC records show.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that Burt is “currently directly engaged in lobbying activities for Nord Stream 2 AG,” the Russia-backed company that oversees the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Biden administration this month said it would not sanction Nord Stream 2 AG even though the company has allegedly been engaging in sanctionable activities.

The Democratic National Committee told the Post it had returned the money following the paper’s inquiries on the matter.

