President Biden took the stage with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam today… after a bit of a delay:

Joe Biden now an hour late for his speech with Gov. Ralph Northam in Virginia today — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 28, 2021

If nobody shows up in heavy makeup or with head ornamentation, we’ll call it a success. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 28, 2021

Ha! That’s about all anybody can ask of Gov. Northam.

Presumably the president had no intention of revisiting his previous criticism of Northam:

Joe Biden taking the stage with Ralph Northam momentarily in Virginia – flashback to 2019 pic.twitter.com/LRyzELuoYJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 28, 2021

When a photo surfaced of Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam in blackface or a KKK outfit, Joe Biden called for him to “resign immediately.” He called Northam racist. But today Biden is doing an event with him. pic.twitter.com/eICvc4dTbp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2021

Biden had harsh criticism for Northam at the time:

There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2019

President Biden now appears to have forgiven and forgotten:

Tune in as I deliver remarks with Governor Northam on Virginia’s progress in the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/4E9HseCWPr — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2021

Turning to Northam, Biden says, “Gov. I really mean this. I’m not being political. You’ve done one hell of a job doc. You’ve done a hell of a job and it matters.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 28, 2021

Wow, a lot can change in two years.

infanticide and raging racism = one helluva job — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) May 28, 2021

Northam masked us, shut down our economy, and enabled and empowered @VEA4Kids to keep our kids out of the classroom. Kids are STILL out of the classroom in Richmond schools and will be lucky to attend even in the fall. Not to mention the destruction of downtown Richmond. https://t.co/n9HWCRIRqq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 28, 2021

“Hell of a job.”

