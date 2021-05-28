https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-tells-a-whopper-at-the-honey-hut/

In Cleveland, Biden gets ice cream @Honey_Hut Crowd: “Ohhhhhh”

Biden: “Chocolate chocolate chip”

Crowd: “Ohhhhhh”

Biden: “I can’t imagine anyone voting against establishing commission on the greatest assault since Civil War. But any rate, I came for ice cream”

Crowd: “Ohhhhhh” pic.twitter.com/zg3kPDtS2g — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 27, 2021

Biden lying yesterday about the Capitol breach on January 6.

1954 Congressional Attack

The 1954 United States Capitol shooting was an attack on March 1, 1954, by four Puerto Rican nationalists wanting Puerto Rico’s independence from US rule. They shot 30 rounds from semi-automatic pistols from the Ladies’ Gallery (a balcony for visitors) of the House of Representatives chamber in the United States Capitol.

The nationalists, identified as Lolita Lebrón, Rafael Cancel Miranda, Andres Figueroa Cordero, and Irvin Flores Rodríguez, unfurled a Puerto Rican flag and began shooting at Representatives in the 83rd Congress, who were debating an immigration bill. Five Representatives were wounded, one seriously, but all recovered. The assailants were arrested, tried and convicted in federal court, and given long sentences, effectively life imprisonment. In 1978 and 1979, their sentences were commuted by President Jimmy Carter. All four returned to Puerto Rico.

