http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0Myh76eKF2E/

Democrat President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget, released on Friday ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, reveals he wants to increase “investment” in public housing 900 percent in one year.

The increase is listed on page 45 of the 66-page document.

“Where we choose to invest speaks to what we value as a nation,” Biden said in his “budget message.”

Last month, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge issued a statement after Biden submitted to Congress his priorities for fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending. Fudge said:

Addressing our nation’s urgent housing challenges and building a more affordable, equitable, and resilient housing system demands strong federal leadership backed by robust federal funding. President Biden’s FY22 discretionary funding request turns the page on years of inadequate and harmful spending requests and instead empowers HUD to meet the housing needs of families and communities across the country.

“I am particularly pleased that the request proposes more than $30 billion to expand housing vouchers to an additional 200,000 low-income families, Fudge said.

The president’s fiscal year 2022 discretionary request provides a total of $68.7 billion for HUD, an increase of $9 billion over 2021.

The press release with Fudge’s statement said:

The funding request invests in the core foundations of our country’s strength and advances key Department of Housing and Urban Development priorities, including a significant expansion of rental assistance to low-income households; funding for strategies to end homelessness; investments to address the critical shortage of affordable housing; improvement of the quality of affordable housing through investments in resiliency and energy efficiency; and strategic investments across multiple programs to strengthen communities facing underinvestment and to prevent and redress housing-related discrimination.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

