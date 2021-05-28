http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ldLmd7_aAzg/bitcoin-slumps-traders-brace-volatile-120518488.html

Healthcare BPO Market Research Report by Payer Service (Billing and Accounts Management Services, Care Management, Claims Management Services, HR Services, and Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations), by Pharmaceutical Service (Manufacturing, Non-Clinical Services, and Research & Development), by Provider Service – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Healthcare BPO Market Research Report by Payer Service, by Pharmaceutical Service, by Provider Service – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072093/?utm_source=GNW Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.1. The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to grow from USD 208,295.98 Million in 2020 to USD 325,071.44 Million by the end of 2025.2. The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to grow from EUR 182,637.87 Million in 2020 to EUR 285,028.81 Million by the end of 2025.3. The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to grow from GBP 162,365.46 Million in 2020 to GBP 253,391.23 Million by the end of 2025.4. The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to grow from JPY 22,230,459.28 Million in 2020 to JPY 34,693,359.95 Million by the end of 2025.5. The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to grow from AUD 302,473.46 Million in 2020 to AUD 472,046.96 Million by the end of 2025.Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Healthcare BPO to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:”The Claims Management Services is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”Based on Payer Service, the Healthcare BPO Market studied across Billing and Accounts Management Services, Care Management, Claims Management Services, HR Services, Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations, Member Management Services, Product Development and Business Acquisition Services, and Provider Management Services. The Claims Management Services further studied across Claims Adjudication Services, Claims Indexing Services, Claims Investigation Services, Claims Repricing, Claims Settlement Services, Fraud Detection and Management, and Information Management Services. The Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations commanded the largest size in the Healthcare BPO Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Claims Management Services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.”The Research & Development is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”Based on Pharmaceutical Service, the Healthcare BPO Market studied across Manufacturing, Non-Clinical Services, and Research & Development. The Non-Clinical Services further studied across Sales and Marketing Services and Supply Chain Management & Logistics. The Non-Clinical Services commanded the largest size in the Healthcare BPO Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Research & Development is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.”The Patient Enrollment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”Based on Provider Service , the Healthcare BPO Market studied across Patient Care, Patient Enrollment, and Revenue Cycle Management. The Patient Care further studied across Device Monitoring, Medical Imaging, and Medical Transcription. The Patient Care commanded the largest size in the Healthcare BPO Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Patient Enrollment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.”The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”Based on Geography, the Healthcare BPO Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Healthcare BPO Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Company Usability Profiles:The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare BPO Market including Accenture PLC, Catalent, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Firstsource Solutions Limited, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Genpact limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hinduja Global Solutions, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group AG, Omega Healthcare, Quintiles IMS Holdings, R1 RCM, Inc., Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., and Xerox Corporation. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare BPO Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developmentsThe report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare BPO Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare BPO Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare BPO Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare BPO Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare BPO Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare BPO Market?Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072093/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

